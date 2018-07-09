Early start time does not affect Great Brickhill

With one eye on the events unfolding at the World Cup in Russia, Great Brickhill still kept the other eye on the ball to claim a six wicket win over Challow and Childrey.

Agreeing an earlier start time to ensure players could watch England’s quarter final against Sweden, Brickhill opeted to field first.

Woodhouse and Anver started very well and gave very little for Challow to score from with both economically securing a wicket apiece.

A double change brought Davson and Khan into the attack and following two quick wickets and some excellent catching, Brickhill moved into a commanding position with their opponents on 40-4, eventually bowling them out for 181.

Nelson and Pattni started in usual fashion as Brickhill were 70-0 in 12 overs before the long break to watch the football.

After the nation’s success, both continued before Pattni was dismissed for 36.

At 131-1 the game was almost done. Austin and Nelson fell quickly after.

Marcus Critchley showed his confidence with a quick 25 and Sean Gilson finished at 20 not out. Brickhill secured victory by six wickets.

Great Brickhill 2nds were soundly beaten by rivals Banbury 3rds at Horsepond.

Batting first, Brickhill reached 204 all out through contributions from the prolific Greg MacDonald (80), a maiden Cherwell 50 from junior Luke Lathwell and a rapid 41 from Mo Shoaib.

Brickhill got off to an unfortunate start with the ball as the dangerous James Wagg was removed from the attack in the first over for two high no balls, after which the Brickhill attack struggled to make inroads.

Brickhill remain eighth but Banbury in seventh now enjoy a 40-point cushion.

Brickhill Sundays 1sts suffered a final-over defeat to Biggleswade.

Batting first, Brickhill made a steady start against some accurate Biggleswade seam bowling, before Austin John (59) and Maicol Javed (77) provided much needed acceleration en route to 232.

In response, Biggleswade got off to a flier but the Brickhill spinners brought control in the middle overs

In the end, though, Biggleswade made it home with five balls and four wickets to spare.