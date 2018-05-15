Frustration for Wolverton as rains stops play

A finely poised afternoon of cricket was ruined by rain again on Saturday as Leighton Buzzard and Wolverton had to settle for a share of the points.

With only one game in Cherwell League Division 2 reaching a conclusion, Westbury’s two wins from two games give them a sizeable advantage at this early stage in the season.

Haroon Malik bowls for Wolverton

After a week of sunshine, the teams were met with grey skies for their first game back at Bell Close.

Visitors Wolverton, who beat Bledlow Village in their opening game of the season, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Some accurate swing bowling saw Leighton struggle for early runs with just 12 scored off the first seven overs.

Richard Raine (11) was the first wicket to fall, caught at square leg by Sean Potter off the bowling of Haroon Malik. Mark Burfoot was the next casualty for Town clean bowled by Ahsan Malik for 6. At 31-2 from 15 overs and the conditions growing gloomier Leighton knew they needed to press on.

After last week’s century partnership, Greg Proudfoot (44no) and Phillip Whatmore (32no) decided to adopt the same approach with boundaries beginning to flow. Their partnership stood at 89 runs from 10 overs when the rain started and forced the players from the field. They didn’t return.

Leighton’s score stood at 120-2 from 26 overs when play was concluded, with both sides awarded six points.