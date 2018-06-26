Goss’ century sends North Crawley back to the table top

North Crawley returned to the top of Four Counties Division 1 after a crushing win over New City on Saturday.

Matt Goss fired an unbeaten 122 as North Crawley successfully chased down 216-6 by a New City side who sank back to the bottom of the pile as a result of the defeat.

Dharmesh Mistry hit 62 for New City.

While big knocks from Dharmesh Mistry (62) and Mihir Choksi (84 not out) put a decent total on the board, it would be a tough afternoon for New City as Carl Bryce ended with figures of 2-48, while Richard Bryce, Ian Gillam and Courtney Gresty all took one apiece.

With openers Goss and Alex Walker at the crease, Crawley looked as though they would go the distance without losing a wicket. But when Walker went for 74 with 201 on the board, it was left to Goss and Jack Shiel (5 not out) to see off the winning runs.

Another century, this time for Zaheer Khan saw Westcroft past Milton Keynes by 75 runs. Khan hit 113, with Asad Shah hitting 55 not out, en route to 218-7 (Keith Brady 4-36).

In the chase, Tahir Mahmood’s 3-30, and two each for Shah, Shahzad Mohammad and Iqbal john reduced the home side for just 143, seeing MK drop to sixth as Westcroft leap them into fifth spot.

Carl Bryce bowling for North Crawley

Stuart Keeping’s 5-25 saw Olney Town cruise past New Bradwell by six wickets. Keeping ensured the home side were back in the pavilion for just 82, with Olney (85-4) chasing the total in 16 overs.