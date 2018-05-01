Great Brickhill excited for the cricket season to begin

With the new cricket season around the corner, Great Brickhill are all geared up for the new campaign.

The club fields four sides on a Saturday and two on a Sunday alongside a thriving junior and Badger Cricket set-up. The Saturday and Sunday 1st XIs play in the First Divisions of the Cherwell and Bedford Leagues respectively.

"We've had a busy and productive winter. Now it's time for the cricket to begin," said Andrew Mitchell, Director of Cricket.

The First XI is strengthened by the return of Garth Davson to his first UK club. Garth returns to GBCC from Hampstead CC and the Middlesex County Premier League.

Doug Aris, captain of the Saturday 1st XI, said: "It's great to be back in action. We have a strong side with a balance of youth and experience. Early season much depends on the weather and the pitches and the rain this spring has been exceptional. But we think this will suit our style of play.

"We're hugely looking forward... finger's crossed for the weather!"

This weekend sees the Saturday 1st XI taking on Challow and Childrey at Horsepond while the 2nd XI is away to Banbury 3s and 3rd XI home to Lidlington. The Sunday 1st XI finished runners up in Division 1 of the Bedford League last season and will be aiming to challenge for the top of the table again this year.

The Sunday 1st XI starts away to Ickwell and the 2nd XI home to Bedford 2s.