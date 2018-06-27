Leaders make light work of title rivals Wolverton

Wolverton lost ground in the fight for promotion back to Cherwell League Division 1 after a 90-run defeat to leaders Westbury.

The visitors made a solid start to proceedings, with Olly Trice (51) and Tom Gurney (39) putting on 72 for the opening stand. After removing Tom Gurney, William Gurney arrived alongside Trice, and the pair put on a further 67, taking the score to 139-2 as David De Abreu (2-20) took the first of his two wickets.

A flurry of wickets in the middle order, which saw Westbury lose three wickets for six runs, threatened to disrupt them but they saw out their innings to reach 209-6.

Wolverton’s reply could not have gotten off to a worse start, reduced to 8-2 after losing both Atif Akhlaq and Chris King, before a slight recovery.

Richard Tredwell would be the key man for Westbury as he took 4-17, while Graham Judd added 3-32 as Wolverton lost wickets cheaply, Ahsan Malik top scoring for the home side with 25.

Bowled out for 119, Wolves slip to fourth in the table.