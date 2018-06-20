Malik’s masterclass is not enough for Wolverton

Wolverton lost ground to leaders Westbury in Cherwell League Division 2 after they could only draw with Aston Rowant 2nds.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Wolves made a solid start, with Atif Akhlaq (19) and Chris King (55) putting on 52 for the opening wicket.

Despite a wobble in the middle, losing three wickets for 15 runs as Wolves reached 114-4, the visitors were plodding along nicely.

Ahsan Malik set off some fireworks in the lower order, firing 87 runs, including three maximums batting at six.

His knock helped Wolverton to 245 when his wicket fell.

Aston Rowant got off to a similarly strong start, but found runs, particularly in the latter stages, hard to come by.

From 152-2, they eventually crumbled as four batsmen threw away their wickets without troubling the scorers, with Malik (3-32) the key destroyer.

But the home side would cling on to their final wicket to hold on for a draw as Wolves picked up 20 points.