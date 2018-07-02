Milton Keynes play themselves back into title contention

Milton Keynes are still in contention for Four Counties Division 1 after beating Eaton Bray by four wickets on Saturday.

While Eaton Bray's Josh Peacock fired off 73 at the top of the order, Joe Fairbrother's 4-30 ensured a low-scoring affair.

MK's Joe Fairbrother

Along with Grant Ebrahim's 3-28, Eaton Bray ended their innings on 188-8.

Nimesh Chavda echoed Peacock's efforts, albeit hitting 71 at the top of the innings for MK and it put the home side in total control. Ebrahim chipped in just as he did with the ball, adding 42 from number 5 as MK cruised to 189-6 and the four-wicket win.

It keeps them 17 points adrift of leaders North Crawley, who took a five-wicket win over title rivals Thurleigh. North Crawley made a fine start, with the visitors 61-3 early on. But half tons for both William Johnston and Brody Willerton put them back on course. Thurleigh were back in the pavilion at the close with 193-9 as Ian Gillam claimed 3-29.

The reply did not get off the best of starts when they lost two wickets for 28 runs, but bringing Jack Shiel to the crease would ultimately bring Thurleigh's demise as he smashed an unbeaten 105 to guide North Crawley to 196-5 and victory, keeping them on top of the table, now 20 points clear of Thurleigh.

New City remain bottom of the table but are level on points with New Bradwell above them after beating fellow relegation candidates Great Horwood. A sensational spell from Manjit Singh saw him take 5-32, tearing through the lower order as Horwood were skittled for 181. In reply, Jacobus Barnard made 51 as New City cruised to 182-6, winning with six overs to spare.

Olney moved away from the drop zone thanks to a six-run win over Westcroft. Asah Shah took a brilliant 6-28 as Olney were reduced for just 125 - Iain Keeping's 40 the only highlight. Iqbal John hit 48 at the top of the order but regular wickets fell along the way. With none of the final six batsmen reaching double figures, Westcroft came up agonisingly shy of their target, bowled out for 119 as Hamish Bull led the way with 3-41.