North Crawley set to reclaim the crown after win

North Crawley look to be heading towards the 4CCL Division 1 crown after beating Milton Keynes by six wickets on Saturday.

Nimesh Chavda led the way for MK as they set 186-9 from their innings, though Courtney Gresty took 3-39 for the home side.

In reply, Jack Shiel’s unbeaten 55 led North Crawley in their fairly routine run-chase to 187-4 and an easy victory.

Elstow are 47 points adrift with two games remaining this season after beating Olney by 23 runs. Opener Greg Turnbull (82) did the business for Elstow despite despite Iain Keeping’s 3-67 as the home side scored 237-6 before bowling out Olney for 214, jumping them into second spot.

New Bradwell’s cancelled game against Thurleigh cost them dearly as they slipped into the relegation zone.

New City leap-frog them into eighth place after a remarkable tie against Westcroft, led by Jay Singadia.

Singadia took 4-36 as Westcroft ended their knock on 185-8. He then scored 40 at the top of the New City innings as they scored 185-9, tying the match to score 18 points each. New City and New Bradwell meet this Saturday.