Parternships prove key for Wolverton

Wolverton moved up to third spot in Cherwell League Division 2 as they saw off Oxford 2nds on Saturday.

After a solid start from Atif Akhlaq (17) and Chris King (13), the middle order came to the fore for the home side.

Sean Potter (51), Jamil Raja (32), Aky Hussain (50) and Ahsan Malik (45) put Wolverton totally in control as they were bowled out with a ball to spare on 255. Abdullah Sadiqi ended with figures of 4-66 for Oxford.

Wolves made the best start, removing opener Adam Hall for 2, but while Oxford recovered, their partnerships never made it over the 50 mark, and as a result they suffered.

Wickets fell regularly, and though Sadiqi top scored with 38, they were never likely to challenge Wolves’ score.

And with three balls to go, they were bowled out for 206 to see Wolves climb to third.