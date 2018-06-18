Pattni holds on to the final ball as Great Brickhill claim an unlikely tie

Great Brickill took a dramatic wicket with the final ball of the match to tie with Oxford Downs.

With both sides level on 321 runs, Jack Woodhouse had Johnny Law swinging for the winning runs, but skied one to Jilesh Pattni to share the spoils.

Austin John

Batting first on what looked like a batsman’s paradise, Brickhill got off to a flying start, with Mark Nelson scoring 50 from 36 balls.

After his dismissal, Pattni was joined by young Austin john and the pair played watchfully. The runs began to flow as the pair put on 87 before Austin was out for 48. Davson shortly followed and Brickhill were 159-3. Pattni and Aris continued to score quickly before Pattni was out for 79.

At 255-4 Brickhill were poised for a big score. Aris was caught for 74 and some lusty blows from Morris 24 and Jhala 11 took the score forwards. GBCC were eventually all out for 321. Downs came out positively but James Wagg removed overseas Adam Beck cheaply. Tom Costly and George Sandbach began to cruise with Sandbach dispatching it to all parts. Costly made 51 before being removed by Davson. Sandbach continued to smash it miles before being caught of Davson for 144.

With Oxford Downs at 243-3 GBCC were in trouble.

But Davson and the newly formed spinner Jhala turned it out removing the next 4 batsman for just 24 runs leaving Downs 9 down needing 17 off 2 overs. However, in a thrilling turn, the umpires judged Brickhill to be 2 overs behind their rate and Downs were duly awarded 1212 penalty runs, meaning that they needed just 5 runs from 2 overs.

With the Horsepond crowd on their feet, Jhala then bowled an improbable maiden. Woodhouse then bowled 3 dots before being hit for 4 and the scores tied with two balls to go.

Then, on the final delivery of the match with the scores level, Pattni took a high catch to bowl Downs out with the scores tied on 321.