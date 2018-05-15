Stony’s wickets tumble before rain rescues draw

Stony Stratford were rescued by the rain as they were heading for defeat against East Haddon.

It has been a frustrating start to life in Northants League Division 1, following relegation from the Premier Division last season, for Stony with their season opener rained off before defeat last week.

And Saturday’s game with East Haddon appeared to be heading in the same direction too after the first innings saw the visitors rolled out for just 126.

Unable to deal with bowler Nick Whorton (5-16), Stony struggled to get runs on the board early on. Sainath Ravikumar top scored with 24, one of four batsmen to reach double figures.

The reply though got off to a flyer before the rain prevented any further play. Dean Bryce removed David Browne (0) and Alex Strong took 3-18 as East Haddon slumped to 20-4 in 7.3 overs, but the rain ended proceedings early.

Stony host Burton Latimer this Saturday.