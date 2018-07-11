Walker wallops Eaton Bray as North Crawley open up the gap

North Crawley capitalised on a rare slip up from title rivals Thurleigh on Saturday to extend their lead atop Four Counties Division 1.

They had the big hitting of opening batsman Alex Walker to thank for their six-wicket win as he smashed an unbeatne 136 as they chased down 225-8.

North Crawley bowler Colin Bonnett

Walker’s knock came in just 119 balls, with 18 fours and a maximum along the way as North Crawley opened up the gap at the top of the table to 37 points.

Third placed Milton Keynes missed out on the chance to leap-frog Thurleigh though after a surprising defeat to Olney Town.

Big knocks from Peter Young (60) and Patrick Bull (61) put Olney on the front foot with a strong first innings total of 225-6.

Disappointingly for MK though, just three batsmen made double figures as Bull, Stuart Keeping and Ben Brown took three wickets apiece to reduce their opponents for 165.

Westcroft are still battling at the wrong end of the table after losing out to Elstow. Struggling to take wickets, Westcroft were left to chase down 173-5.

The run-hunt would prove difficult though, with Westcroft slumping to 17-3 in the early exchanges.

Despite a slight recovery, the damage was done, and desptie a late flurry from Shahzad Mohammad (31), they were all out for 130.