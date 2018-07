Wolverton climbed back to third in Cherwell League Division 3 despite only drawing with Didcot.

Atif Akhlaq fired off 63, while Chris King added a further 57 as Wolverton reached a solid-looking 240.

In reply, Didcot found runs difficult to come by. With Idrees Butt and Akhlaq both taking two wickets apiece, Didcot never looked like threatening the Wolves total, but they kept their wickets in hand, finishing on 165-6 to hold out for a draw.