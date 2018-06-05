Wolves' bowling attack rips Cropredy apart

Wolverton are still right in the promotion hunt in Cherwell League Division 2 after a simple win over Cropredy on Saturday.

Fine bowling from Idrees Butt and Atif Akhlaq ensured it would be short afternoon for both teams as Cropredy were rattled out in 35 overs for just 73. Akhlaq finished with brilliant figures of 4-12, while Butt took 3-7.

The response was swift - just 10 overs long - as Wolverton reached 74-4 to win by six wickets. They sit third in the table, a point behind Leighton Buzzard in second and 25 adrift of early pace-setters Westbury.

In Division 4, Bletchley Town (139) came up 37 runs short as they lost to Long Marston (176-6) and slip to sixth.