Wolves upset by bottom club as Bletchley cruise

Rain played havoc with Wolverton’s promotion chances in Cherwell League Division 2 after they lost on Duckworth-Lewis to bottom club Sandford St Martin.

Atif Akhlaq led the way with the bat, scoring 44, but Wolverton were bowled out for 200. But the dark clouds rolled in during the interval, and it cut short the game. The D/L system offered Sandford a significantly reduced total, and with Steven Dobson smashing an unbeaten 79, Sandford cruised to 132-2 to win by eight wickets.

The result leaves Wolverton more than 100 points adrift of leaders Westbury and 44 points behind Didcot in the second promotion spot.

Jude Ramanadanpulle took 5-19 as Bletchley Town beat Charlbury by five wickets in Division 4.

The visitors lost seven wickets for 23 runs as they were all out for 124, and while Bletchley lost wickets cheaply along the way, Ghulam Rabbani’s 52 not out from 20 balls saw the home sdie (126-5) to victory.