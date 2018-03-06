Owens named in England's cycling squad for Commonwealth Games

Ryan Owens has been named in Team England's 27-strong cycling squad heading to the Commonwealth Games next month.

The 22-year-old from Aspley Guise will compete in the track sprint on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Owens gave up university studies to follow a career in cycling, with his sights set on a place in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, having been a reserve for the Games in 2016 in Brazil.

The rider can already boast a UEC Junior and Under-23 Track European Championships gold medal, while he was part of the team which claimed silver in the World Championships in Holland last month.

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said: “This is a really busy time of year for our cycling teams with the spring classics on the road, the world cup season starting for the mountain bikers and the world championships on the track so I’m delighted we are taking such a strong team to the Commonwealth Games.

"England has a long history in cycling at the Commonwealth Games having won over 100 medals. I’m hopeful this team will be able to add to that tally for Team and Country in just a few weeks time.”