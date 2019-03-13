Cyclones blow away Derby and Oxfordshire

Milton Keynes Cyclones kept pressure on the top two with back-to-back victories in British Dodgeball’s National League 1 at the weekend.

MK faced a strong Oxfordshire Thunderdodge side in their first fixture at St George’s Park on Saturday and were frustrated to be held to a 5-5 scoreline at half time. A change in tactics by skipper, Ed Raven, proved a masterstroke as the Cyclones stormed ahead in the second half, winning 18-6.

They watched on as promotion rivals Derby Phantoms could only draw their first game, before the two teams met in a crunch match at midday.

MK have never beaten Derby in a competitive match, but they were on top from the very first throw of the game. The Cyclones hammered the Phantoms, going 6-0 up within the first 6 minutes, before settling down to control the match. Derby came back in the 2nd half but Milton Keynes were always in control and came out as 17-9 winners.

The win puts MK firmly in third place, four points clear of Derby Phantoms and just two points adrift of Wessex Wolves and Leeds Dodge in first and second place respectively. Leeds have to face the Cyclones in the last game of the season and they both have a very similar points difference.

Captain Ed Raven, said: “The boys were buzzing after that Derby game. It is the best we’ve ever played

“With four games to go, we can’t look too far ahead. We just need to keep playing at that level and see where we are when the final whistle blows on 25 May.”

The Cyclones train every Wednesday evening at Cottesloe Sports Hall, Woughton Campus, Leadenhall. They are always looking for new talent and anybody interested in coming along to training can e-mail mkcyclones@hotmail.com for more information of visit their FB page @MiltonKeynesDodgeball.