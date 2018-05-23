Cyclones blow their opponents away to win title and promotion

Promotion was secured in style for MK Cyclones at the weekend as they were crowned League 2 champions.

The dodgeball aces took on Leicester Minotaurs in the first of their two games on Saturday, winning 24-0 before thrashing Cyclones 2nds 24-6 to extend their winning streak to nine games, while securing promotion to League 1.

“The difference in quality, stepping up to National level, was a massive surprise for us as a team but we learnt and improved to win the Division on the back of a nine game winning streak – incredible!” said captain Ross Greig.

“This club is just three years old and we don’t have the strength in depth of some of the other teams, so I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in such a short space of time and with limited resources.

“A big thank you goes out to MK College and LEAP who have supported us from day 1 and all our members who volunteer to coach and run the club.

“We will celebrate this win for a long time, but we know that we need to build on this and improve our team for next year, when we will have to cope with yet another step-up in class.”

If you are interested in playing dodgeball, email mkcyclones@hotmail.com