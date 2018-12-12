Cyclones in touch after doubling up

MK Cyclones are just two points off the top of British Dodgeball Association’s National League 1 after two wins at the weekend.

MK faced an injury-weakened Bedford Rangers in their first derby game of the 2018-19 season and made easy work of it, thrashing them 24-2. They were just too strong for a team that could only field three regular players, but the return fixture in the New Year will be a much tougher game.

Cyclones faced bottom team, Leicester Minotaurs in their second fixture of the day. Milton Keynes were massive favourites to win, but the Minotaurs are one of the most experienced sides in Dodgeball and they held a 10-8 lead midway through the second half. Captain, Ed Raven, called a timeout and changed the team tactics and MK won the next 3 sets to come out 14-10 winners

Next up for Cyclones is the British Open Championship on 5th January, then two tough league games against top team, Leeds Dodge, and another title contender, Manchester Worker Bees, on the following weekend.

Cyclones’ 2nd team are improving every week, but fell to their 4th 12-10 defeat of the season against local rivals, Bedford Mighty Eagles. MK were 9-3 down at half time, but pulled didn’t lose a game after the break, to level the scores at 10-10. The Eagles’ experience gave them the edge in the final game, and they had more players on the court when the final whistle blew.

In their other game of the weekend, the 2s came up against Bewdley Virtue Empire, but despite drawing 6-6 at half-time, Empire blew away the Cyclones away in the second half to win 14-6.

Cyclones train every Wednesday evening at Cottesloe Sports Hall, Woughton Campus, Leadenhall. They are always looking for new talent and anybody interested in coming along to training can e-mail mkcyclones@hotmail.com for more information of visit their Facebook page.