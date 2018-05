The success continues to flood in for MK Dons Netball team after the U16s dominated the Cranfield tournament at the weekend.

Winning up to 18-0 in their 10 minute games, Dons were joined by their club-mates MK Netters in the semi finals, but Netters lost out by one goal to Tameside, who went on tot play Dons.

And after a tight-knit affair, Dons came out on top of their physical opponents, winning 7-5.