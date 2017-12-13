Duo pick up 4th Dan blackbelts

Libby Aldridge and Lauren Cronin have both been awarded their 4th Dan Black belts.

Libby has been training with the ECKA since 1996, achieving her 1st Dan Black Belt in 2003, her 2nd Dan in 2006, and her 3rd Dan in 2010.

Libby plays a strong role in the running of the ECKA Bletchley Dragons club as an instructor.

Lauren started training with the ECKA in 1999 at the age of eleven, and achieved her 1st Dan Black Belt in 2003, her 2nd Dan in 2006, and her 3rd Dan in 2011. Lauren is a qualified instructor through WAKO GB and runs classes in Newton Longville and Wolverton.