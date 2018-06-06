Elated and exhausted pair race to victory

Charlie Blewitt and Shaun Turner

An outstanding performance from Charlie Blewitt and Shaun Turner saw the MK Rowing Club pair take victory in their coxless pair at Peterborough Spring regatta, winning the Band 2 event on Saturday, and the Open event on Sunday.

Both are relatively new to the sport, with Charlie having completed a Learn to Row course at the club only last year, making this achievement even more impressive. Securing a win in an Open event against crews having considerably more experience reflects their dedication and determination.

They crossed the line just 0-3 seconds ahead of York University.

Matyas Uvira had a very convincing win in the 1x Band 3, finishing 17 secs ahead of his closest competition, in just 3mins 48secs. In the Open 4+ Band 2, Matyas, Charlie, Shaun and Paul Windsor, coxed by Steve Boughton got through 2 rounds of this highly competitive event and finished 3rd in the final.

Helen Marshall also brought home 2 wins for the club. The first with Jenny Mingaye in the Masters B/C 2x, followed by a commanding row in the Masters C 1x, leading from the start to finish in 4mins 1 sec.