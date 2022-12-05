England Athletics Award for hugely popular Milton Keynes running group

A prestigious England Athletics Award has been handed to a hugely popular Milton Keynes running group.

Milton Keynes’ own ‘Redway Runners’ Running Club were recognised for the work they do in the community when they were awarded ‘South East Region Club of the Year, Runners Up 2022’ by England Athletics in their annual Regional Volunteer Awards.

With a membership of over 2,500 runners of all ages and abilities – and a wide mix of runs and support for all runners – England Athletics recognised the impact that all the volunteers at the club were having on the health and enjoyment of its members.

Adam Thomas presenting the Award to Club Members David Rose and Ian Pennicott

Adam Thomas, the GB sprinter and current British Indoor 60m Champion, presented the award to club members David Rose and Ian Pennicott.

MK Redway Runners chair, Martin Lawrence said: “This award recognises the many people at the Club who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that all members have opportunities to run at their own pace and distance and make friends.”

For more details in the club and its various activities email them direct or visit the website.

One such event is the forthcoming Santa Saunter which takes place on Christmas Eve. It is a fun charity run for all the family, open to members and non members. So, get your Christmas outfit ready and then run, walk or saunter one mile to get your special Redway Runners Xmas medal. If you are unable to join in on the day, you can still complete your mile and send the club your details to receive a medal. All profits go the Redway Runners Charity of the Year.

It is a one mile route from Willen Lake into Campbell Park and there will also be a glass of mulled wine, slice of cake and chocolate goodies for the kids, all provided by the club’s very own Green Santa.

For more details on Santa Saunter visit the website.

