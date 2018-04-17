Fantastic five in a row for Cyclones

MK Cyclones made it five wins from five in the British Dodgdeball National League 2.

After beating both top teams last week, they made easy work of the bottom two teams at St Georges Park on Sunday

Wins against Colchester Eagles (28-4) and Hartlepool Mavericks (22-2) moved the Cyclones up to fourth place in the table, just three points off the top spot. Theo Pryor, again, starred for Milton Keynes while Ed Raven and Elliot Jones were just too strong and quick for the opposition.

The Cyclones have two crucial games on Saturday May 5 against title rivals DE Dodgeball and Virtue Empire.

MK Cyclones 2nds continued their improved form but are still struggling to find a way to win. Milton Keynes couldn’t deal with the accuracy of Virtue Empire’s attack and often faced 4-ball attacks as they were beaten 14-6.

Adam Simms and Andy Glasgow played their first games of the season for the Cyclones and brought some speed to the 2nds' attack. In their final game of the day, they pushed Leicester Minotaurs all the way, narrowly losing 13-11.

The Cyclones’ next challenge is a National Cup match against London Storm at Wootton on 28 April. Women’s Super League leaders, Bedford Mighty Eagles, play the Storm ladies in the second match of an exciting double header.

Currently, MK Cyclones train on a Wednesday evening at Cottesloe Sports Hall, Woughton Campus, Leadenhall. They are always looking for new talent and anybody interested in coming along to training can e-mail mkcyclones@hotmail.com for more information or visit www.mkcyclones.co.uk.