Fantastic four for Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen returned to winning ways by claiming his fourth successive Masters crown in Milton Keynes on Sunday night.

In an all-Dutch final at Arena MK, van Gerwen came from 4-1 down to beat Raymond van Barneveld 11-9 in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Earlier in the evening, van Gerwen booked his spot in the final with a 10-2 win over James Wade in the quarter final, before a comprehensive 11-5 win over Gary Anderson, setting up a final with van Barneveld, who had seen off Peter Wright and Mensur Suljovic en route to the final.

Falling 4-1 and then 8-5 behind Barney though, MvG battled back to win six of the final seven legs to defend his crown.

"I think this is the perfect start to the year," said Van Gerwen.

"I played a good tournament and hit some big averages against some great players. Everyone wants a good start to the year and I've started well.

"I had a big disappointment in the World Championship (after losing in the semi finals) but you need to be strong. I went on holiday and came back stronger and I'm really proud of myself. I'd like to have more days like this."