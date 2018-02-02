Faraz is boxing clever

Faraz Abid produced yet another brilliant display in his first outing as a senior, beating French fighter Fred Basse.

Competing without head guards for the first time, Abid used his fancy footwork and combination punching to catch the attention of the ringside judges.

They awarded the decision to Faraz but the intensity and pressure from his French opponent never allowed him to take a breather as Fred closed the ring down and tried as hard as he could to land his own punches.

Abid’s Hoddesdon team were 13-4 winners on the night.