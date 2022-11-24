The long-awaited first appearance of five-time World Cup winners Brazil and EURO 2016 champions Portugal in this year’s FIFA World Cup is upon us. Day six of the Qatar football tournament has arrived .

Football fans have been treated to a number of shocks already at the competition. Japan surprisingly came out 2-1 winners over Germany on Wednesday (November 23) while Saudi Arabia toppled Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday (November 22).

The biggest result of the World Cup so far was when Spain thrashed a sorry Costa Rica 7-0 in Group E. It hasn’t been all goals and excitement though as viewers have also seen three goalless draws and endured controversial VAR decisions.

Supporters are hoping the introduction of Brazil and Portugal, two of this year’s favourites to win the competition, will stir things up. A number of bookmakers have priced the South American side as the team to beat with Bet365 pricing them at 3/1. While Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team have been given 14/1 odds.

As the first games of the last two groups, Group G and Group H, are set to kick-off before England and Wales’ reintroduction on Friday (November 25), the group stages of the 2022 World Cup are beginning to finally take shape. Here is everything you need to know about the schedule of play for Thursday (November 24).

Who is playing in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 today?

