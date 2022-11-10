Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes,placeholder image
Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes,

10 great sporting upsets that will give the minnows reasons to believe in the first round of the FA Cup

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Nov 2022, 13:36 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 09:26 BST
It’s FA Cup first round weekend and a special time of the year for football fans.

The FA Cup first round draw always chucks up some great ties, with Tamworth v Huddersfield Town, Southend United v Charlton Athletic, Curzon Ashton v Mansfield Town and MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon just four ties that catch the eye.

It’s anyone’s guess who will win the overall competition, but one thing guaranteed is that there will be plenty of thrills and spills – and upsets – along the way.

Over the years we’ve seen some great upsets in the competition. Those of us of a certain age will never forget Sutton United’s stunning win over Coventry City back in 1989.

Winning clubs in the first round proper will receive £45,000 from the FA Cup prize fund, with losing teams collecting £15,000 – a real lifeblood for some of the clubs still left in the world-famour competition.

Here we take a look at ten iconic sporting upsets that no-one could have predicted before they happened.

Lincoln City wrote themselves into football history by becoming the first non-league side to make the quarter-finals after a shock 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley.

1. Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1 - 2017

Lincoln City wrote themselves into football history by becoming the first non-league side to make the quarter-finals after a shock 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley. Photo: Getty Images

Luton Town became the first non-league to beat a top division side since 1989 when they stunned Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.

2. Norwich 0 Luton Town 1 - 2013

Luton Town became the first non-league to beat a top division side since 1989 when they stunned Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road. Photo: Getty Images

Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.

3. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989

Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan. Photo: Getty Images

Hereford United FC celebrate their 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Ronny Radford's thunderbolt goal has proved to be a lasting FA Cup icon ever since.

4. Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United - 1972

Hereford United FC celebrate their 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Ronny Radford's thunderbolt goal has proved to be a lasting FA Cup icon ever since. Photo: Getty Images

