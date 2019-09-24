MK Dons' Liverpool links

11 links between MK Dons and Liverpool

They may not have met before, but there are a fair few links between MK Dons and Liverpool.

Take a look through some of the players and staff to have grace both Anfield and Stadium MK.

Twice MK Dons manager, leading them to League Two and Johnstone's Paint Trophy glory in 2008, Ince also spent two seasons at Liverpool between 97 and 99.

1. Paul Ince

Dons' longest-serving manager began his career at the Liverpool academy as a coach for several youngsters who would later pop up in Milton Keynes.

2. Karl Robinson

Hamann had come out of retirement in summer 2010 to join Karl Robinson's coaching team, but also registered as a player. He made 1`3 appearances before leaving for Leicester in January 2011.

3. Dietmar Hamann

Darren Potter made his debut for Liverpool in the Champions League and was a part of the squad to win the trophy in 2005. He then spent six seasons at Dons between 2011 and 2017.

4. Darren Potter

