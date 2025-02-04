Michael Hector is without a club since leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer. He has bags of experience including playing in the Copa America.placeholder image
15 free agents who can still do a job for MK Dons, including a 113 goal ex-Derby County striker, a Portsmouth promotion winner and Jamaican and Welsh internationals

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST
The transfer window is now shut for the season after a flurry of Deadline Day deals yesterday.

But that doesn’t mean it has to be the end of the deals with clubs still able to add to their squads with the free agents still on the market.

There’s some good players still out there, with plenty of experiece of playing higher up in the game.

Here are a few free agents who could give the promotion-chasing Dons a much-needed boost – and all for the bargain price of no transfer fee.

Let us know if you would like to see any of these players at the Dons join the debate on our social media channels.

Position: Attacker Last club: Northampton Town

1. Martyn Waghorn

Position: Attacker Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Charlton Athletic

2. Michael Hector

Position: Defender Last club: Charlton Athletic Photo: Getty Images

Position: midfielder Last club: Exeter City

3. Harry Kite

Position: midfielder Last club: Exeter City Photo: Getty Images

Position: Forward Last club: Exeter City

4. Mustapha Carayol

Position: Forward Last club: Exeter City Photo: Getty Images

