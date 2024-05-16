Barnsley's Herbie Kane is one of a number of quality League One players nearing the end of their contracts.Barnsley's Herbie Kane is one of a number of quality League One players nearing the end of their contracts.
21 quality League One players whose contracts are about to expire, including players from Derby County, Barnsley, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th May 2024, 07:00 BST
The summer squad rebuilds are already underway . . . and every manager is searching for a hidden gem or a bargain deal.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a matter of weeks.

MK Dons will be looking for the addition of a little more quality to get them over the line next sseason.

And here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for MK. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at the Dons? Have your say on our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield

1. Louie Sibley

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield Photo: Cameron Howard

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield

2. Herbie Kane

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield Photo: Alex Livesey

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder

3. Callum Connolly

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Current club: Barnsley Position: Centre-back

4. Jordan Williams

Current club: Barnsley Position: Centre-back Photo: Alex Livesey

