Charlie Lakin scored the game's only goal just after half-time as Walsall kept up their good start to the season.
The defeat was watched by 7,261 fans with photographer Jane Russell taking these pictures of some of the fans in the stands. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Dons 0 Walsall 1
MK Dons suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Walsall. Photo: Jane Russell
2. Dons 0 Walsall 1
MK Dons suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Walsall. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Dons 0 Walsall 1
MK Dons suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Walsall. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dons 0 Walsall 1
MK Dons suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Walsall. Photo: Jane Russell