Sixteen years ago today (30 March) late goals from Keith Andrews and Sean O'Hanlon sealed a fantastic 2-0 win over Grimsby Town to lift the EFL Trophy in front of 55,618 fans at Wembley.
It was the first time that the final had been staged at the stadium since it was rebuilt.
But whatever happened the Dons players who were part of that match? Here we have all the answers.
1. Willy Gueret
On 1 February 2011, Guéret signed for Kettering Town after leaving the Dons by mutual consent. After six months at Kettering, Guéret announced his retirement from football. He was offered a coaching role with the MK Dons Academy but chose to return to France to set up a cognac production company with his brother at Gimeux in southern France. Photo: Julian Finney
2. Jude Stirling
Jude Stirling joined Grimsby Town on loan in March 2010 for the rest of the season. Stirling went out on loan again, this time to Barnet, in March 2011 before joining Notts County in the September. Since leaving Notts County, Stirling has gone on to feature for both Billericay Town and Brimsdown Photo: Ian Walton
3. Sean O'Hanlon
At the end of the 2010–11 season, O'Hanlon was told his contract would not be renewed, despite having made 37 appearances that season. O'Hanlon signed for Scottish Premier League club Hibernian, before spells with Carlisle and Stockport. Between June 2022 and June 2023, O'Hanlon was employed as the under-23s manager at Marine. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Danny Swailes
Danny Swailes joined Stockport County after leaving MK Dons and played one season, before retiring from the game in May 2011 after he was informed that he would not be offered a contract by the club for the 2011/12 season. Photo: Ryan Pierse