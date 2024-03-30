MK Dons lifted the Johnstones Paint Trophy after beating Grimsby Town at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2008.MK Dons lifted the Johnstones Paint Trophy after beating Grimsby Town at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2008.
MK Dons lifted the Johnstones Paint Trophy after beating Grimsby Town at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2008.

A cognac producer, an EFL record-breaker, Premier League players and a podcast star: Here's what happened to the MK Dons side who won the EFL Trophy at Wembley in March 2008

It is a day Dons fans won’t forget.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Sixteen years ago today (30 March) late goals from Keith Andrews and Sean O'Hanlon sealed a fantastic 2-0 win over Grimsby Town to lift the EFL Trophy in front of 55,618 fans at Wembley.

It was the first time that the final had been staged at the stadium since it was rebuilt.

But whatever happened the Dons players who were part of that match? Here we have all the answers.

You can get all the latest Dons news, here.

On 1 February 2011, Guéret signed for Kettering Town after leaving the Dons by mutual consent. After six months at Kettering, Guéret announced his retirement from football. He was offered a coaching role with the MK Dons Academy but chose to return to France to set up a cognac production company with his brother at Gimeux in southern France.

1. Willy Gueret

On 1 February 2011, Guéret signed for Kettering Town after leaving the Dons by mutual consent. After six months at Kettering, Guéret announced his retirement from football. He was offered a coaching role with the MK Dons Academy but chose to return to France to set up a cognac production company with his brother at Gimeux in southern France. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Jude Stirling joined Grimsby Town on loan in March 2010 for the rest of the season. Stirling went out on loan again, this time to Barnet, in March 2011 before joining Notts County in the September. Since leaving Notts County, Stirling has gone on to feature for both Billericay Town and Brimsdown

2. Jude Stirling

Jude Stirling joined Grimsby Town on loan in March 2010 for the rest of the season. Stirling went out on loan again, this time to Barnet, in March 2011 before joining Notts County in the September. Since leaving Notts County, Stirling has gone on to feature for both Billericay Town and Brimsdown Photo: Ian Walton

Photo Sales
At the end of the 2010–11 season, O'Hanlon was told his contract would not be renewed, despite having made 37 appearances that season. O'Hanlon signed for Scottish Premier League club Hibernian, before spells with Carlisle and Stockport. Between June 2022 and June 2023, O'Hanlon was employed as the under-23s manager at Marine.

3. Sean O'Hanlon

At the end of the 2010–11 season, O'Hanlon was told his contract would not be renewed, despite having made 37 appearances that season. O'Hanlon signed for Scottish Premier League club Hibernian, before spells with Carlisle and Stockport. Between June 2022 and June 2023, O'Hanlon was employed as the under-23s manager at Marine. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Danny Swailes joined Stockport County after leaving MK Dons and played one season, before retiring from the game in May 2011 after he was informed that he would not be offered a contract by the club for the 2011/12 season.

4. Danny Swailes

Danny Swailes joined Stockport County after leaving MK Dons and played one season, before retiring from the game in May 2011 after he was informed that he would not be offered a contract by the club for the 2011/12 season. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EFL TrophyEFLPremier LeagueWembleyKeith Andrews