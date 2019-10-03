A fit squad seems a long way off for Tisdale

Having a full compliment of players at his disposal feels a long way away for Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

While he welcomed back Jordan Moore-Taylor after nine months out on Tuesday against Fulham U21s, Tisdale is still without Joe Mason, Rhys Healey, Baily Cargill and Ben Reeves for the foreseeable future, while Kieran Agard added to the manager's headaches by picking up a knock in midweek.

With the visit of Burton Albion this weekend, Tisdale says he is down to the barebones, and says the thought of a full-strength side is a long way off.

"It seems so far away that I'm not even romancing about it," he said. "We have to navigate our way through the next few months.

"We had quite a few training – Ben Reeves, Baily Cargill and Jordan Moore-Taylor. But there's one thing training, it's another to be ready for selection and ready to make an impact. We're still a way away from that. Kieran Agard picked up an injury on Tuesday so he might be out for a couple of games too.

"We're at barebones, but that's why we have a squad. I will be fully behind end encouraging the players we select on Saturday."