"A job half done" for Tisdale at MK Dons

Former Dons boss Paul Tisdale felt he left a 'job half done' after he was given his marching orders earlier this month.

Tisdale guided Dons to promotion in his first season in charge last time out, but after picking up just one point from a possible 27, was sacked by chairman Pete Winkelman.

Speaking as a guest on Quest TV's EFL highlights show, Tisdale spoke of his time at MK Dons, and said he left with unfinished business.

"Maybe a job half done," he said. "I went there with the view to building something. We got promoted in the first year back into League One, but we had a tough year. They're definitely a top-half team, they're just waiting for the cavalry. They're in a holding pattern at the moment.

"It was a real tough spell of events: the front line is the engine of the train, and we didn't have that. But Joe Mason made his first start, Ben Reeves is coming back, Rhys Healey will be back around Christmas. Those players will return, and they will do very well.

"I was tasked with promotion within the first two years, and we did it in the first year which I was very proud of. And now you're looking at the next two, three, four years to build something to get promoted again. But four or five weeks in football, no matter the circumstances, it was too much for some people to bear."

Tisdale has been linked with the vacant Leyton Orient job back in League Two, but said he will take time to decide his next move.

He added: "I've got an open mind to what happens next. Every club is different, and it's about finding something, a club or people that I want to work with. Who knows where that will be. But I want a rest first."