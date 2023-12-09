MK Dons celebrated a win over Mansfield Town which secured Paul Tisdale's side promotion from League Two in 2019, at the expense of the Stags

There may be an air of bad blood when MK Dons and Mansfield Town cross paths at Field Mill on Saturday.

The sides have not crossed paths since their ‘winner gets promoted’ clash in May 2019. David Wheeler’s second minute header was enough to secure the win and a spot in League One for Dons, leaving the Stags with a play-off spot. There were unsavoury scenes at the end between the supporters too as Dons celebrated going up.

While Mansfield have remained in League Two since, Dons came within a game of securing Championship status, before tumbling back to the fourth tier last term.

Mansfield sit fourth in the League Two table, but have stumbled of late, with five defeats and only two wins in their last eight games in all competitions. Dons meanwhile are unbeaten in League Two since Mike Williamson’s first game in charge, and picked up their first away victory since August when they were 4-2 winners over Salford City last time out.

It will also be a reunion for several players, with as many as five players in the Mansfield squad having played for MK Dons down the years. George Williams, Jordan Bowery, Hiram Boateng, Stephen Quinn and Bailey Cargill could all line-up for Nigel Clough’s side.

There have been six previous matches between the sides, with that promotion battle the last one. Dons have won three of the games, and drawn two, while Mansfield have only one win – the first meeting between the sides in August 2006 with a 2-1 home win.

Referee Ben Toner will take charge of the game. In 14 matches this term, he has booked 72 players but has kept his red in his pocket. Toner last took charge of Dons in April when he oversaw Alfie May’s stoppage time equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK. Daniel Woodward and Stephen Wade will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan Ford.