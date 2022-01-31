Will Grigg

A look back at MK Dons' January transfer window deadline day signings

Football fans from all over the world will be fixed on the gossip columns all day today to see who their club could be signing before the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.

By Toby Lock
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:00 am

MK Dons remain in the hunt for players to bolster Liam Manning's squad for the remainder of the season. Stick with us throughout the day to keep up-to-date with all the latest news.

In the meantime, take a look back through some of the best and worst of Dons previous deadline days signings from the January transfer window.

1. 2021: Zak Jules - Walsall

The defender joined the squad expected to challenge Dean Lewington for his spot in the side. Playing initially at wing-back, Jules didn't make the waves expected at centre back. Struggled for game time this season and went on loan to Fleetwood earlier this month.

2. 2021: Will Grigg - Sunderland (loan)

A popular figure back for his second loan spell Grigg scored eight goals at Stadium MK, including a record breaking four in a game against Swindon and finishing off a British passing record goal at Gillingham

3. 2020: Andrew Fisher - Blackburn (loan)

Needing a back-up keeper for Lee Nicholls, Russell Martin signed Fisher from Blackburn on loan until the end of the season. While he didn't play a game, Fisher returned on a permanent basis in the next window and became the club's number one before a move to Swansea earlier this month.

4. 2019: Jake Hesketh - Southampton (loan)

The lively teenager made 16 appearances for Paul Tisdale's side after signing on loan from Southampton, netting twice as he helped Dons to secure promotion to League One

