A look back at MK Dons' January transfer window deadline day signings

MK Dons remain in the hunt for players to bolster Liam Manning's squad for the remainder of the season.
In the meantime, take a look back through some of the best and worst of Dons previous deadline days signings from the January transfer window.
1. 2021: Zak Jules - Walsall
The defender joined the squad expected to challenge Dean Lewington for his spot in the side. Playing initially at wing-back, Jules didn't make the waves expected at centre back. Struggled for game time this season and went on loan to Fleetwood earlier this month.
2. 2021: Will Grigg - Sunderland (loan)
A popular figure back for his second loan spell Grigg scored eight goals at Stadium MK, including a record breaking four in a game against Swindon and finishing off a British passing record goal at Gillingham
3. 2020: Andrew Fisher - Blackburn (loan)
Needing a back-up keeper for Lee Nicholls, Russell Martin signed Fisher from Blackburn on loan until the end of the season. While he didn't play a game, Fisher returned on a permanent basis in the next window and became the club's number one before a move to Swansea earlier this month.
4. 2019: Jake Hesketh - Southampton (loan)
The lively teenager made 16 appearances for Paul Tisdale's side after signing on loan from Southampton, netting twice as he helped Dons to secure promotion to League One