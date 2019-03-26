A perfect 10 for Old Bradwell United

Darryl Smith and Ben Green both scored hat-tricks as Old Bradwell United hit double figures in thrashing The 61FC (Luton) in SSML Division 2 on Saturday.

Scoring in the 10-0 scoreline began in just the fifth minute when Green scored his first of the afternoon. Four minutes later, Mohammed Aden Deria made it 2-0, and it was three on 21 minutes when Scott Valentine netted. Although that goal effectively put the game to bed, United added a fourth two minutes later when Smith scored his first, before Green added his second and Old Bradwell's fifth before the break.

Smith completed his hat-trick when he scored two in two second half minutes as United made it 7-0 by the 55th minute, while Green completed his hat-trick on 74. Toby Cribb came off the bench to replace Smith, but carried on his goal-scoring duties when he made it nine with six minutes remaining, and Jamie Cox fired in the 10th in stoppage time.

The result sees United climb into fourth.

Cole Rawson was also a hat-trick hero at the weekend as he netted a trio for Unite MK in their 3-1 win over Sarratt as they remain 10th, while MK Gallacticos shared a 1-1 draw with Aston Clinton.