A sad Dons dressing room as Martin looks set for Swansea

Russell Martin

Dean Lewington said it was a sad MK Dons dressing room after the 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth - not because of the result, but with the fate of Russell Martin looking increasingly likely to be away from Stadium MK.

The manager has been touted as the next Swansea City manager, with the Welsh club putting in their official approach last night ahead of the Carabao Cup game at the Vitality Stadium. Despite a promising opening 45 minutes, Dons were out-gunned and out-classed in the second half as Bournemouth stretched their legs to run out comfortable winners.

Martin went straight down the tunnel at the full-time whistle rather than applauding the supporters as he usually would, and was not presented to the media afterwards.

Instead, captain Lewington, who was an unused substitute in the game, faced questions about the manager's future.

"We were made aware of it last night," he said. "It was on social media and we saw the odds and then we saw the statement this morning too. You get a weird feeling around the squad sometimes when you hear these things.

"We love working with him and the team, and we don't want it to happen. There is a lot of apprehension. I don't want to make excuses but it's a sad changing room.

"It's been an incredible 18 months. We finished 13th last season which is no great shakes, but when you look at it, in that time we've sold five or six players, and we've got people approaching the manager now.

"We feel we're on the right path and doing the right things and obviously people come sniffing which is the worry. The foundations have been set and we're on the right path. People look at us, respect what we're doing and try to cherry pick those bits. Hopefully the foundations are strong enough to survive this.