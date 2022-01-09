Accrington keeper Toby Savin gathers from a Dons corner

Accrington Stanley 1-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons cut a frustrated shape again on Saturday as they failed to break down 10-man Accrington Stanley, having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:10 am

Here's how we rated the players at the Wham Stadium.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5

Beaten by a good header, albeit from range, Fisher was actually caused more problems by Dons' own back-passes than he was by anything Accrington created

2. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Barely tested defensively, especially after the red card. His cross created havoc at the death, eventually seeing it bump the post

3. Harry Darling - 6.5

Afforded acres of space to run into, but all of his long-range efforts were blocked at close range. Made a couple of spicy passes back to Fisher which had his keeper-pedalling

4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Like his defensive counterparts, didn't really have much defensive work to do before being taken off for attacking options

