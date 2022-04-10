Troy Parrott celebrates his goal against AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Troy Parrott's stunning equaliser ensured MK Dons left the Cherry Red Records Stadium with their unbeaten run in tact, drawing 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 8:24 am

Here's how we rated the players.

And here's a gallery of pictures of the 1,041 supporters who made the trip from Milton Keynes

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Didn't get enough on his punch which allowed AFC Wimbledon to recycle and score early on. Made a vital brave save late on though to make up for it. Otherwise, untroubled.

2. Top Don: Dean Lewington - 7

Unflustered by the abuse he received, and made his point 10 minutes from time with the perfect pass for Troy Parrott to equalise

3. Harry Darling - 6.5

Far from his best game, but that could be said about everyone. Had a couple of sights of goal in the first half which didn't threaten.

4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Didn't look on the same page as Kesler-Hayden outside him, especially in the first half as the home side looked to exploit their advantage down the Dons right

