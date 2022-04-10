AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Didn't get enough on his punch which allowed AFC Wimbledon to recycle and score early on. Made a vital brave save late on though to make up for it. Otherwise, untroubled.
2. Top Don: Dean Lewington - 7
Unflustered by the abuse he received, and made his point 10 minutes from time with the perfect pass for Troy Parrott to equalise
3. Harry Darling - 6.5
Far from his best game, but that could be said about everyone. Had a couple of sights of goal in the first half which didn't threaten.
4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5
Didn't look on the same page as Kesler-Hayden outside him, especially in the first half as the home side looked to exploit their advantage down the Dons right