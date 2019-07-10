AFC Wimbledon ordered by EFL to refer to MK Dons in full

AFC Wimbledon must refer to Milton Keynes Dons on their scoreboard, match-day programme and tickets when the sides meet in future, the EFL has ordered.

In December 2017, AFC Wimbledon were charged by the EFL with a breach of its Regulations 3.4 and 3.5 for conduct amounting to misconduct, in respect of its actions towards Dons, refusing to refer to the club on the scoreboard, matchday programmes and tickets during their meeting in September of the same year.

The AFC Wimledon scoreboard

The EFL had previously sought to ensure that MK Dons were treated accordingly and consistent with all Clubs visiting AFC Wimbledon. However, it opted to drop the charges following initial positive dialogue with both MK Dons and The Dons Trust Board and the AFC Wimbledon Board which took place ahead of formal mediation commencing.

The sides were not due to meet in London until April 2020, but were drawn together in the Carabao Cup first round, which will take place in August.

Following further discussions, it has been agreed that AFC Wimbledon will now meet a number of conditions set out by the League whilst mediation continues. These include featuring the name of the MK Dons on the website, match tickets, match programmes, teamsheets and scoreboard (as applicable) in a manner that is consistent with all other teams that visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

EFL Executive Chair, Debbie Jevans, said: “I would like to thank all those involved for their continued support in what is clearly an emotive situation, not only for supporters but for all those associated with both clubs. We will continue to work with both our members, with the ambition of securing a long-term positive outcome that we know both parties are eager to achieve."