Agard aims to build on last season's success at MK Dons

He scored 22 goals and climbed the all-time leading scorers list last season - Kieran Agard wants more next season.

The striker penned a new deal on Monday to stay at Stadium MK for a fourth season as the club returns to League One.

His 44 goals for the club put him third in the club's list, behind Izale McLeod and Aaron Wilbraham, while his strike against Tranmere Rovers was the 100th in his career.

And with it being one of his most prolific seasons in the game, Agard says he hopes to improve on it next season.

He said: "Last year was really good, to become third top scorer at the club, and to score my 100th career goal. It was a good year and I'll be looking to build on that.

"I'm not setting any targets! But I love scoring goals, so who knows!"

Izale McLeod is Dons' all-time leading scorer

With McLeod on 71 goals and Wilbraham on 57, Agard says it is an honour to be amongst the club's leading scorers, and hopes he can continue to score in League One.

"I'm delighted to be up there, there are some good players up there," he added. "I'm thankful to the fans that support me, I'm happy to be coming back and hopefully I can give them some more to sing about."