Agard pens new Dons deal to remain at Stadium MK

Kieran Agard wants to continue the success he enjoyed last season after he re-signed for MK Dons.

The 29-year-old has spent three seasons at Stadium MK, but was a free agent when his previous deal expired at the end of the last campaign.

Agard though, who was the club's top scorer with 22 goals last season, penned a new deal to keep him at the club as they re-enter League One.

Speaking after he signed his new contract, Agard said: "I've had three good years here, and at the end of the season, I went and had a rest, spoke with my family, and I couldn't wait to get back here.

"I think, as a team and a club, we're moving in the right direction. That was evident in the way we performed last year. The whole club is together. It's something I want to remain a part of.

"It's lovely to play here at the stadium, the fans get behind you. Promotion was a big thing for me – I thoroughly enjoyed it, we worked hard towards it and I want to have more times like that."

Agard's return to the club comes after the signings of Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson, Joe Mason and Regan Poole, and already the striker believes Paul Tisdale is putting together a strong team.

He said: "The boys are still in touch through WhatsApp groups, we all know each other and we're excited to kick on. Going into pre-season, a lot of the new boys already know players here so I hope we can all hit the ground running. It's always good to get players in early so they can gel. We've got a good squad together."