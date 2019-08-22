Agard 'worth more than goals' to Tisdale

Last season's top scorer Kieran Agard is yet to get off the mark this season, but manager Paul Tisdale says his impact has been felt in the goals they have scored.

Agard netted 22 times last time out, but could have walked away from the club on a free transfer when his contract expired. Tisdale though convinced the striker to stay for a fourth season at Stadium MK.

Kieran Agard

Dons have won three of their opening four matches this season, and though Agard is yet to open his account, Tisdale said Agard has been the unsung hero in some key moments this season.

"While the strikers did not score, Kieran Agard put a wonderful ball in for Callum and Jordan Bowery's shot came off George. And at Wycombe last week, Baily picked out Jordan to score, but Kieran ran across the front post to make the space. So don't fall into the trap of who scores the goals. Kieran has had two large parts to play and that does not go unnoticed.

"He is improving parts of his game from last year. We're delighted to have him here. We kept very hard to keep him, and his worth is so much more than just the goals. His contribution is always higher than just being a goal-scorer. We want him to be a goal-scorer too, but he adds to much to the team generally, he's a very big part for us."