MK Dons are strong favourites to win League Two this season.placeholder image
MK Dons are strong favourites to win League Two this season.

AI predicts good seasons ahead for MK Dons, Notts County, Walsall and Swindon Town as countdown to the 2025/26 League Two season gets closer

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
The new League Two season is now less than three weeks away.

It is a season which is expected to be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield and MK Dons going into the season as the favourites to fight it out for the title.

But there is a strong pack of chasers behind them made up of the likes of Notts County, Gillingham, Salford and Swindon who are all looking to secure promotion glory.

At the wrong end of the table Newport County, Accrington and Harrogate are tipped to have a tough season ahead as they look to secure survival.

There will be shocks along with the way of course as some teams exceed expectations with others having a miserable season.

So who is going to finish where? We asked X’s Grok tool to predict how the League Two table will finish.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and relegated and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

98pts

1. Walsall

98pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
93pts

2. Notts County

93pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts

3. MK Dons

88pts Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
84pts

4. Crewe Alexandra

84pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoWalsallNotts CountyChesterfieldSwindonSalfordGillingham
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice