AI predicts just seven points will seperate automatic promotion from failure to make play-offs as MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe and the rest battle for success

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:01 BST
It is shaping up to be a cracking promotion battle in League Two this season.

There are just seven points dividing Doncaster in third and Gillingham down in 10th.

And a supercomputer – prodcued by CasinoHawks – believes that the final League Two table is going to be equally tight. Here is how it thinks League Two will finish,

WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Walsall players look on in the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Walsall and Leicester City at Poundland Bescot Stadium on September 24, 2024 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) : 91pts (+28)

1. 2024 Getty Images : Walsall

WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Walsall players look on in the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Walsall and Leicester City at Poundland Bescot Stadium on September 24, 2024 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) : 91pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images : f

89pts (+28)

2. Port Vale

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+27)

3. MK Dons

83pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+14)

4. Grimsby Town

83pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

