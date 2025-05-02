The title, the final automatic promotion place and two play-off spots are up for grabs in the final round of League Two games this weekend.The title, the final automatic promotion place and two play-off spots are up for grabs in the final round of League Two games this weekend.
AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's final League Two games, including Swindon Town v MK Dons, Bradford City v Fleetwood Town and Notts County v Doncaster Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd May 2025, 07:00 BST
There’s just 90 minutes left of what has been an enthralling League Two season.

MK Dons go into it looking to end a forgetable season on a high at Swindon Town.

It’s a season that is ending too soon for new boss Paul Warne who would have liked more time to get to know his new squad.

The Dons will most likely have a different looking squad, with 12 players out of contract, as Warne looks to get a squad together capable of a promotion push.

For now they have to focus on the trip to Swindon and what will be a tough encounter.

I asked AI to give us its verdict on the outcome and here’s what it said.

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27%

1. Newport County 2 Tranmere Rovers 1

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images : e

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53%

2. Accrington Stanley 1 Chesterfield 2

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53% Photo: Derbyshire Times

Home: 61% Draw: 23% Away: 16%

3. Bradford City 2 Fleetwood Town 0

Home: 61% Draw: 23% Away: 16% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 42% Draw: 29% Away: 29%

4. Bromley 2 Cheltenham Town 1

Home: 42% Draw: 29% Away: 29% Photo: Getty Images

