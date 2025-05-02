MK Dons go into it looking to end a forgetable season on a high at Swindon Town.

It’s a season that is ending too soon for new boss Paul Warne who would have liked more time to get to know his new squad.

The Dons will most likely have a different looking squad, with 12 players out of contract, as Warne looks to get a squad together capable of a promotion push.

For now they have to focus on the trip to Swindon and what will be a tough encounter.

I asked AI to give us its verdict on the outcome and here’s what it said.

