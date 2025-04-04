There are some big games around League Two this weekend as we reach the crunch time of the season.There are some big games around League Two this weekend as we reach the crunch time of the season.
There are some big games around League Two this weekend as we reach the crunch time of the season.

AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League Two games, including MK Dons v Barrow, Bradford City v Crewe Alexandra and Walsall v Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
It promises to be another fascininating round of action around League Two this weekend.

MK Dons will be looking to get some momentum going when they host Barrow.

They go into the game on the back of a miserable 3-0 defeat at Meadow Lane and in desperate need of a positive result.

Elsewhere, faltering Walsall will finally be knocked off top spot if they are beaten at home by promotion rivals Port Vale.

It would mean Vale taking over at the spot unless Bradford beat Crewe.

It’s a big one at both ends of the table with Tranmere Rovers hosting play-off chasing Chesterfield and Morecambe heading to Grimsby Town.

Doncaster travel to Cheltenham with Notts County travelling to Colchester.

Here is how AI sees the games going.

Get involved and give us your predictions via our social media channels.

Get the latest MK Dons news here.

Home: 22% Draw: 27% Away: 51%

1. Cheltenham Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 2

Home: 22% Draw: 27% Away: 51% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28%

2. Walsall 2 Port Vale 1

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 22% Draw: 28% Away: 40%

3. Tranmere Rovers 0 Chesterfield 1

Home: 22% Draw: 28% Away: 40% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 57% Draw: 24% Away: 19%

4. AFC Wimbledon 2 Harrogate Town 0

Home: 57% Draw: 24% Away: 19% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoWalsallPort ValeBradford CityBradford
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice