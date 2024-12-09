MK Dons return to action this weekend when they host Gillingham.placeholder image
MK Dons return to action this weekend when they host Gillingham.

AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League Two games, including MK Dons v Gillingham, Bromley v Port Vale and Walsall v Barrow

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 14:36 BST
MK Dons faced a weekend of frustration after Saturday’s trip to Barrow fell to the weather.

League Two’s form side return to home turn this weekend with Gillingham the latest side trying to stop the Dons juggernaut.

Elsewhere it promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league with AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers probably the pick of the other games.

This is how AI sees the games finishing. Take a look and let us know how you think Spireites will get on via our social media channels.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Dons news on our website.

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

1. Salford City 1 Notts County 1

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 49% Draw: 29% Away: 22%

2. Tranmere Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1

Home: 49% Draw: 29% Away: 22% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 41% Draw: 28% Away: 31%

3. AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

Home: 41% Draw: 28% Away: 31% Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Home: 55% Draw: 25% Away: 20%

4. Bradford City 2 Swindon Town 0

Home: 55% Draw: 25% Away: 20% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGillinghamPort ValeBromleyWalsallSpireitesDoncaster Rovers
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice