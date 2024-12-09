League Two’s form side return to home turn this weekend with Gillingham the latest side trying to stop the Dons juggernaut.

Elsewhere it promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league with AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers probably the pick of the other games.

This is how AI sees the games finishing. Take a look and let us know how you think Spireites will get on via our social media channels.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Dons news on our website.

1 . Salford City 1 Notts County 1 Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tranmere Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1 Home: 49% Draw: 29% Away: 22% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 1 Home: 41% Draw: 28% Away: 31% Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales